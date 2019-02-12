Domaine Chandon Valentine’s Tasting at JRDN Restaurant

JRDN Is For Lovers (of sparkling wine!) This Valentine’s Day

Toast to your love as you sip on Domaine Chandon while enjoying oceanfront views on JRDN’s sunset patio. On Tuesday, February 12 enjoy 5-6 tastings of sparkling wine paired with small bites prepared by executive chef David Warner. Pricing is $40 per person. For tickets and more information please call (858) 270-2323 or visit https://www.t23hotel.com/play/events/domainechandon/.