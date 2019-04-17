How to Dominate Men: Foot Worship and Trampling

Are you 50 Shades of Grey curious? Then do not come to this class. If, however, you are a Woman who is curious about how You can harness Your power as a Woman to have more control in Your career, over men and in your life through the erotic art of Female Domination, then this class is for you. Whether you are looking to spice up your sex life, be more in-control professionally, thinking about becoming a Dominatrix, or are a service provider looking to expand your bag of tricks, you will get the psychology and tools you need to get started.

For more info and tickets go to:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-dominate-men-foot-worship-trampling-san-diego-tickets-53130142687?lang=en-us&locale=en_US&view=domo

This class in the Female Domination series - Foot Worship and Trampling

In this class you will learn:

1. The difference between foot slavery and foot fetish

2. What to wear for different kinds scenes; bare feet stockings, vintage nylons, pantyhose, socks, close toed classic pump, open toed shoes / sandals, boots, sneakers, etc.

3. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder; pedicures, toenail length, dirty feet, smelly feet, big feet, small feet and more

4. How to seduce a man using only your feet and legs; Strip Tease Dance of the Feet

5. Trampling and Foot Domination; showing him who's in charge using your feet and legs; where to step, trample, kick, pinch, tease, jump, twist and torment all over his body safely and sensually, from light to human carpets and trampoline

6. The psychology and anatomy of foot fetish / worship

Instructor: Tara Indiana

This is a hands on class, you will be doing Foot Worship and Trampling. This class is open to single women, ( both lifestyle and professional ), couples, and submissive, respectful single men, willing to be practice dummies.

single Women $25 in advance / 35 day of

couples $35 in advance /45 day of

single men / practice dummies $40 in advance / $50 day of

21+ Only