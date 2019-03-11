Warwick's will host Warwick's will host Don Winslow as he discusses and signs his new book, "The Border." Winslow is the internationally bestselling author of "The Cartel" and "The Power of the Dog."

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for details.