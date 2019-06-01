Donation-Based Yoga + Movie Nights
Liquid Eden Holistic Center 3190 Adams Ave , San Diego, California 92116
Our Conscious Community Nights is a monthly series of donation-based yoga + movie screenings that brings us together to be inspired and uplifted in action.
Join us at Liquid Eden as we come together as a conscious community and enjoy an evening of giving, receiving, and fun!
Stay for some, or stay for all of the night - but all activities are completely donation based! All funds raised go to support local San Diego Non-Profit Organizations and causes.
Info
Hillcrest, Normal Heights, North Park