What Have We Done To Food

On Monday March 4 at 1 pm at the National City Library, Dr. Phil Goscienski will explore our nutritional blueprint in the age of GMO’s, organic farming, irradiated foods and pesticides. How do these factors affect what we eat and what it does to our bodies.

This free program is open to all and will be held at the National City Public Library. For more information, please contact Merv Jensen at mervin.jensen@nationalcitylibrary.org or call (619) 470-5830.