Donuts Day #1

Saturday, July 27, just got a lot sweeter as it’s Donuts Day at Del Mar! Come down to where the turf meets the surf for FREE coffee, orange juice and decadent donuts to kick start your day.

Enjoy your delicious treats while listening to Q&A sessions led by track announcer Trevor Denman with world-class jockeys and watching the beautiful horses during their morning workouts.

Kids will love all the free activities being offered including face painting, entertainers, free prizes and a meet and greet with Del Mar Mascot, Pony Boy!

For additional information, visit https://www.dmtc.com/calendar/detail/donuts.