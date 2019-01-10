Donuts with the Director: Marie and Rosetta

Bringing fierce guitar playing and swing to gospel music, Sister Rosetta Tharpe was a legend in her time and a huge influence on Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, and Ray Charles.

Join Rob Lufty, director of the Cygnet Theatre's production of George Brant’s Marie and Rosetta, for a special preview discussion--that may also include a scene or two--of the play that chronicles her first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they prepare to embark on a tour that would establish them as one of the great duos in music history!