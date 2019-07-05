The Doo Wop Project
Featuring stars of Broadway’s smash hits Motown: The Musical and Jersey Boys, The Doo Wop Project “Doo-Wopifies” some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history including songs made famous by Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5. Dancing may obstruct front row seating.
Price Range: $20 - $100
Embarcadero Marina Park South 206 Marina Park Way, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
