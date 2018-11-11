Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 5pm

Rehearsal Room

Lawrence Family JCC

Join a taste bud-tantalizing technician of the contemporary table. Three-time James Beard Foundation Award winner, Dorie Greenspan discusses her newest book Everyday Dorie and invites us into her kitchen to savor the dishes that she makes all the time, from Miso-Glazed Salmon to Lemon Goop. Don’t miss this singular opportunity to meet a woman the New York Times hails as a “food guru.”

“Dorie’s stuff works. It’s practical. It’s compelling. In Everyday Dorie she effortlessly represents how we cook today—a culinary mashup that promises a bigger helping of fun and adventure in the kitchen.”

—Christopher Kimball, founder, Milk Street

Tickets: https://my.lfjcc.org/auxiliary/Reserve.aspx?p=5785