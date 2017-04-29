DoubleTake: Heidi Rufeh and Tena Navarrete Opening Reception

The public is invited to an opening reception at L Street Gallery of DoubleTake, an exhibition of the abstract paintings of Heidi Rufeh and Tena Navarrete.

Abstract paintings in oil, acrylic and encaustic that invite a visual and emotional dialogue between the artists’ imaginations and those of viewers.

The exhibition runs April 18 to July 13, 2017.

Visit www.heidirufeh.com and www.tenart.com for more information on the artists.