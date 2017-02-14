The American Comedy Co. prensts Doug Loves Movies live podcast starring Doug Benson & special guests performing live in the heart of Gaslamp. He will perform live 1 night only February 14th, 2017.

Doug Benson (“Last Comic Standing,” "Super High Me") has been on an album-a-year schedule since 2008 (his most recent release being "Promotional Tool"), plus he has several popular podcasts (including “Doug Loves Movies” and "Getting Doug With High"), does the occasional film (“The Greatest Movie Ever Rolled,” "Chronic-Con") and makes regular appearances on “@midnight” on Comedy Central. Oh, and he also has his own Comedy Central series, “The High Court,” premiering February 2017. Such a busy schedule for High Times’ 2009 Stoner of the Year.

The American Comedy Co is a locally owned and operated A-Listed comedy club and restaurant featuring the best nationally touring stand-up comedians in the business. Located in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter in beautiful downtown San Diego, they provide the highest quality entertainment in an intimate, venue with an old-city, speak-easy feel. The American Comedy Co. is one of the greatest comedy clubs in the country.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://www.americancomedyco.com/

