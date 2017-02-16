Downtown at Sundown
MCASD - Downtown 1001 Kettner Blvd., San Diego, California 92101
Visual and performing arts converge at MCASD’s after-hours offering: Downtown at Sundown. On the third Thursday of every month, enjoy free Museum admission and exhibition tours, DJ-spun tunes, free entry at SDSU Downtown Gallery, drink specials at the adjacent Stone Brewing Company and The Flight Path Wine Bar & Bistro, food trucks, and so much more.
Info
MCASD - Downtown 1001 Kettner Blvd., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Art