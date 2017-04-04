Downtown San Diego Democratic Club Monthly Meeting

Join us for our General Meeting on April 4, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Little Italy's newest venue, the Loading Dock. We'll be discussing upcoming elections and voter registration efforts that are crucial to the success of Democratic candidates as we reshape San Diego, as well as hosting guest speakers to discuss strategies and solutions to the homelessness crisis in our city. Come find out how you can be part of the local movement to reclaim our government and meet other like-minded progressives committed to the cause. Guest speakers include Congressional Candidate Doug Applegate, Councilmember Chris Ward, and homelessness resolution expert Michael McConnell