Visual and performing arts converge at MCASD’s after-hours offering, Downtown at Sundown. On the third Thursday of every month, enjoy free Museum admission and exhibition tours, DJ-spun tunes, free entry at SDSU Downtown Gallery, drink specials at the adjacent Stone Brewing Company Store, and so much more.

Explore exhibitions Marnie Weber: Songs That Never Die and Other Stories; More Like a Forest: Paintings and Sculptures by Richard Allen Morris; and Prospect 2019 with tours at 5:45 and 6:45 PM. Stop by the Museum's galleries across the street at 1001 Kettner Blvd. to see To Do • A Mending Project. Conceived of by artists Michelle Montjoy, Anna O'Cain, and Siobhán Arnold, the project offers a series of workshops over the summer on topics ranging from traditional, domestic, and repair tasks to movement, breathing, and sound.

Hungry for more? Enjoy happy hour specials next door at the Stone Brewing Company Store, dine at our neighborhood restaurant partner AAHARN by Koon Thai, or enjoy food truck fare in the Museum's B Street Alley.

Grab your friends and head downtown to explore all the Core Columbia neighborhood has to offer!