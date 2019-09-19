Visual and performing arts converge at MCASD’s after-hours offering, Downtown at Sundown. On the third Thursday of every month, enjoy free Museum admission and exhibition tours, DJ-spun tunes, free entry at SDSU Downtown Gallery, drink specials at the adjacent Stone Brewing Company Store, and so much more.

MCASD's Director of Education and Engagement Cris Scorza will lead A Curator's Perspective at 5:30 PM. The Curator's Perspective program provides an opportunity for visitors to ask questions and learn about exhibitions, artist’s processes, or particular works of art. She'll guide visitors through To Do • A Mending Project, a participatory exhibition conceived of by artists Michelle Montjoy, Anna O'Cain, and Siobhán Arnold.

Tour the exhibitions Marnie Weber: Songs That Never Die and Other Stories; More Like a Forest: Paintings and Sculptures by Richard Allen Morris; and Prospect 2019 with MCASD Gallery Educators at 5:45 and 6:45 PM.

Stop by the galleries at 1001 Kettner Blvd. from 5:30-7:30 PM to see work created by students who participated in MCASD's Extended School Partnership (ESP) program.

Hungry for more? Enjoy happy hour specials next door at the Stone Brewing Company Store or dine at our neighborhood restaurant partner AAHARN by Koon Thai.

Grab your friends and head downtown to explore all the Core Columbia neighborhood has to offer!