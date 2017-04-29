DOWNTOWN VERSE: Open Mic Poetry Jam featuring the Coronado Scribes
San Diego Central Library 330 Park Blvd , San Diego, California 92101
National Poetry Month special edition of Downtown Verse. All lovers of the spoken word are invited to attend and participate. All forms of spoken word and artistic expressions are welcome: prose, poetry, stories, rap, monologues, drama, music, etc. Former two term Coronado Mayor Casey Tanaka to serve as emcee and guest host. Downtown Verse is an occasional poetry and spoken word series which spotlights the poetry word scene in San Diego.
