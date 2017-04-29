DOWNTOWN VERSE: Open Mic Poetry Jam featuring the Coronado Scribes

to Google Calendar - DOWNTOWN VERSE: Open Mic Poetry Jam featuring the Coronado Scribes - 2017-04-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DOWNTOWN VERSE: Open Mic Poetry Jam featuring the Coronado Scribes - 2017-04-29 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DOWNTOWN VERSE: Open Mic Poetry Jam featuring the Coronado Scribes - 2017-04-29 14:00:00 iCalendar - DOWNTOWN VERSE: Open Mic Poetry Jam featuring the Coronado Scribes - 2017-04-29 14:00:00

San Diego Central Library 330 Park Blvd , San Diego, California 92101

National Poetry Month special edition of Downtown Verse. All lovers of the spoken word are invited to attend and participate. All forms of spoken word and artistic expressions are welcome: prose, poetry, stories, rap, monologues, drama, music, etc. Former two term Coronado Mayor Casey Tanaka to serve as emcee and guest host. Downtown Verse is an occasional poetry and spoken word series which spotlights the poetry word scene in San Diego.

Info

San Diego Central Library 330 Park Blvd , San Diego, California 92101 View Map

Poetry & Spoken Word
Downtown

Visit Event Website

(619) 236-5800

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - DOWNTOWN VERSE: Open Mic Poetry Jam featuring the Coronado Scribes - 2017-04-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DOWNTOWN VERSE: Open Mic Poetry Jam featuring the Coronado Scribes - 2017-04-29 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DOWNTOWN VERSE: Open Mic Poetry Jam featuring the Coronado Scribes - 2017-04-29 14:00:00 iCalendar - DOWNTOWN VERSE: Open Mic Poetry Jam featuring the Coronado Scribes - 2017-04-29 14:00:00