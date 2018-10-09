Warwick's will host Dr. Edith Eva Eger as she discusses her book "The Choice: Embrace the Possible." Dr. Eger is a National Jewish Book Award Winner and an eminent psychologist. This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.