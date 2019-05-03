Dr. Otic's Miraculous and Audience-Powered Old Town Showdown

Similar to "Who's Line is it Anyway?," Dr. Otic's Miraculous & Audience-Powered Old Town Showdown is a hilariously fun, interactive, and family-friendly show based entirely on audience suggestions.

Showdown performances are every Friday and Saturday night at 7:15PM, but each show is an utterly unique experience created on the spot by our talented ensemble of improvisors.

Tickets from $14-$17

Seats go fast. Reservations are highly recommended.