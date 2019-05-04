Dr. Otic's Miraculous and Audience-Powered Old Town Showdown

Google Calendar - Dr. Otic's Miraculous and Audience-Powered Old Town Showdown - 2019-05-04 19:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dr. Otic's Miraculous and Audience-Powered Old Town Showdown - 2019-05-04 19:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dr. Otic's Miraculous and Audience-Powered Old Town Showdown - 2019-05-04 19:15:00 iCalendar - Dr. Otic's Miraculous and Audience-Powered Old Town Showdown - 2019-05-04 19:15:00

Old Town Improv Co. 2415 San Diego Ave. #103, San Diego, California 92110

Similar to "Who's Line is it Anyway?," Dr. Otic's Miraculous & Audience-Powered Old Town Showdown is a hilariously fun, interactive, and family-friendly show based entirely on audience suggestions.

Showdown performances are every Friday and Saturday night at 7:15PM, but each show is an utterly unique experience created on the spot by our talented ensemble of improvisors.

Tickets from $14-$17

Seats go fast. Reservations are highly recommended.

Info

Old Town Improv Co. 2415 San Diego Ave. #103, San Diego, California 92110 View Map
Comedy
Old Town, San Diego
Google Calendar - Dr. Otic's Miraculous and Audience-Powered Old Town Showdown - 2019-05-04 19:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dr. Otic's Miraculous and Audience-Powered Old Town Showdown - 2019-05-04 19:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dr. Otic's Miraculous and Audience-Powered Old Town Showdown - 2019-05-04 19:15:00 iCalendar - Dr. Otic's Miraculous and Audience-Powered Old Town Showdown - 2019-05-04 19:15:00