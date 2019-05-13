Dr. Sapiro, Buddhist Monk To Clinical Psychologist - Talk & Meditation

Michael Sapiro, is former Buddhist monk turned clinical psychologist and meditation researcher.

He sits on the faculty at the Easalen Institute and is a fellow at the Institute of Noetic Sciences.

The Talk: To the Edge and Back: Integrating the experiences of the Unknown. This talk will cover how to differentiate between spiritual emergence and psychiatric issues, how to rest in the mysteries of the unknown, and then how to integrate these experiences and learning into daily life.

Activities: specific guided meditation, group discussion, and Q&A.