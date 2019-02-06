Dr. W. Thomas Boyce: The Orchid and the Dandelion

Warwick's and La Jolla Riford Library will host Dr. W. Thomas Boyce to discuss and sign his new book, "The Orchid and the Dandelion: Why Some Children Struggle and How All Can Thrive."

This event is free and open to the public.

Reserved seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for details.