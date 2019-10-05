Join A Bridge for Kids for a spirited fundraiser to help further our mission of providing support to low-income teens in San Diego County.

Festivities include music and dancing, delicious food and drinks, live auction, charity gambling, live entertainment and more. Guests will also hear from current students and alumni who have benefited from A Bridge for Kids' sponsorship program.

Information about ticket sales and prices will be posted on A Bridge for Kids' website as it gets closer to the time of the event.

For more information on how you or your organization can support DreamMakers, email Randi Shanken at rshanken@abridgeforkids.org

For more info about our sponsorship program visit https://abridgeforkids.org/ or follow us on Facebook @ABridgeForKids.