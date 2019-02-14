Drop Da Mic. Podcast Presents Blue Valentine Screening
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104
Drop Da Mic. podcast is bringing Blue Valentine to the Digital Gym in North Park for one special night only! Come hang out with the Drop Da Mic. podcast hosts Wesley and James on Valentine's Day. Exclusive merch inspired by the film will be available before and after the screening. Come by your lonesome or bring a date, movie screening starts at 8 PM, $11.
City Heights, North Park, University City