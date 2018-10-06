Drop Dead Dames Present Audrey DeLuxe’s Burlesque Bingo
The Queen's Hall 2818 Avenida de Portugal, San Diego, California 92106
The Drop Dead Dames are thrilled to welcome you back to our exclusive home venue, The Queen's Hall! There is a raised theatre stage with a plush velvet curtain, assuring that there is no bad seat in the house! You will enjoy a full vintage bar, FREE on-site parking and ample street parking! AUDREY DELUXE and her Lucky Charms will host an evening of fun and prizes!
HEADLINERS
BETTINA MAY - Las Vegas, NV
JESSABELLE THUNDER - Los Angeles, CA
APRIL SHOWERS - Los Angeles, CA
Special Guests:
EMERAUDE LASTARR - San Diego, CA
RENEGADE RED - San Diego, CA
Featuring your favorite Dames:
DOTTIE DEVILLE
SASSY STILETTO
VALENTINA ON THE ROCKS
DEE V. OUS
JACQUELINE CHATON
HEADY BOLEYN
MADISON JANE
Head Stage Kitten:
MISTRESS MICHELE
Doors: 7pm
Show: 8pm
GENERAL ADMISSION (Seated): $20 advanced purchase/$25 at the door
VIP: $45 Includes early entry, priority table seating, extra raffle ticket, and a glass of champagne to enjoy in our vintage bar during early entry.
High Roller VIP Table: $400 Includes best table in the house (seats 8), glitter bingo daubers, 2 bottles of champagne on the table, early entry, extra raffle ticket, and a glass of champagne to enjoy in our vintage bar during early entry.
ALL TICKET SALES FINAL