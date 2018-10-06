Drop Dead Dames Present Audrey DeLuxe’s Burlesque Bingo

The Drop Dead Dames are thrilled to welcome you back to our exclusive home venue, The Queen's Hall! There is a raised theatre stage with a plush velvet curtain, assuring that there is no bad seat in the house! You will enjoy a full vintage bar, FREE on-site parking and ample street parking! AUDREY DELUXE and her Lucky Charms will host an evening of fun and prizes!

HEADLINERS

BETTINA MAY - Las Vegas, NV

JESSABELLE THUNDER - Los Angeles, CA

APRIL SHOWERS - Los Angeles, CA

Special Guests:

EMERAUDE LASTARR - San Diego, CA

RENEGADE RED - San Diego, CA

Featuring your favorite Dames:

DOTTIE DEVILLE

SASSY STILETTO

VALENTINA ON THE ROCKS

DEE V. OUS

JACQUELINE CHATON

HEADY BOLEYN

MADISON JANE

Head Stage Kitten:

MISTRESS MICHELE

Doors: 7pm

Show: 8pm

GENERAL ADMISSION (Seated): $20 advanced purchase/$25 at the door

VIP: $45 Includes early entry, priority table seating, extra raffle ticket, and a glass of champagne to enjoy in our vintage bar during early entry.

High Roller VIP Table: $400 Includes best table in the house (seats 8), glitter bingo daubers, 2 bottles of champagne on the table, early entry, extra raffle ticket, and a glass of champagne to enjoy in our vintage bar during early entry.

ALL TICKET SALES FINAL