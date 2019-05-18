Drop In & Write

Drop-In Writing-From-Prompt Session / Writer's Block

Bring your pen and a notebook to an hour of writerly fun. Includes prompt(s), time to write, and time to share. Prompts vary and might include visual media, short phrases, and more. Always free. No homework ever. Open to all levels of writers, ages 18 and up. First and third Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Featuring Guest Leader Lauryn Smith

Lauryn Smith is an artist working in clay, quilting, and poetry. She is originally from Northern New York and is now based in Southern California and studying in UC San Diego’s Visual Arts department as an MFA candidate. As a sculptor with a strong connection to feminine craft, Lauryn’s work ranges from quilting and sewing to clay and other materials. Her production often revolves around poetry and writing.

When

Saturday, May 18, from 12 to 1 PM

PLEASE ARRIVE ON TIME!!

Where

La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037

Pass It On!

Please forward to anyone you think would be interested!