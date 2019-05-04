Drop In & Write

Drop-In Writing-From-Prompt Session

Bring your pen and a notebook to an hour of writerly fun. Includes prompt(s), time to write, and time to share. Prompts vary and might include visual media, short phrases, and more. Always free. No homework ever. Open to all levels of writers, ages 18 and up. First and third Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Featuring guest leader Adriana Tosun. Tosun is from New Jersey but now makes art in San Diego, where she is pursuing her MFA in Writing at UCSD. Her work has been installed and performed in New York and London, and was most recently published in The Adirondack Review.

When

Saturday, May 4, from 12 to 1 PM

PLEASE ARRIVE ON TIME!!

Where

La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037

Pass It On!

