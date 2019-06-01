Drop In & Write

Drop-In Writing-From-Prompt Session / Writer's Block

Bring your pen and a notebook to an hour of writerly fun. Includes prompt(s), time to write, and time to share. Prompts vary and might include visual media, short phrases, and more. Always free. No homework ever. Open to all levels of writers, ages 18 and up. First and third Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Featuring Guest Leader and UCSD MFA in Writing Graduate Student Carlito Esupdo!

Carlito Esupdo is a SoCal native, born and raised in Palm Springs, California (Organic Certified) (not really). He specializes in cross-genre forms, or, as his parents call it: “that weird poetry with pictures.” He is an amateur zine maker, lover of puns, and definitely wants to see pictures of your pets. His most recent projects revolve around the themes of family, culture, and memory.

When

Saturday, June 1, from 12 to 1 PM

PLEASE ARRIVE ON TIME!!

Where

La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037

