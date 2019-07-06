Drop In & Write

Drop-In Writing-From-Prompt Session / Writer's Block

Bring your pen and a notebook to an hour of writerly fun. Includes prompt(s), time to write, and time to share. Prompts vary and might include visual media, short phrases, and more. Always free. No homework ever. Open to all levels of writers, ages 18 and up. First and third Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Featuring Guest Leader Grace Mae Huddleston!

Grace Mae Huddleston is a visual artist, creative writer, and instructor and recently earned her MFA in Visual Art at UCSD. For her Spring 2019 thesis exhibition Grace presented a series of drawings, textiles pieces, and hand made books that work together to tell an environmental coming of age tale. She has presented work in Southern California, along the East Coast, and has a poem published in a recent issue of Burn All Books. As an instructor she focuses on teaching process rather than product and is passionate about working with all kinds of students.

When

Saturday, July 6, from 12 to 1 PM

PLEASE ARRIVE ON TIME!!

Where

La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037

