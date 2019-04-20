Drop In & Write

Drop-In Writing-From-Prompt Session

Bring your pen and a notebook to an hour of writerly fun. Includes prompt(s), time to write, and time to share. Prompts vary and might include visual media, short phrases, and more. Always free. No homework ever. Open to all levels of writers, ages 18 and up. First and third Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Featuring Guest Leader and UCSD MFA in Writing Grad Student T.m. Lawson, a poet and writer in San Diego. He likes to work with graphic narratives and is currently at work on a graphic novella, Bad Trip. Find more of his work at tmlawson.com.

When

Saturday, April 20, from 12 to 1 PM

Where

La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037

