Drunk on Lettering - LIVE Show with Erik Marinovich

Drunk on Lettering is coming to you for our first ever LIVE show in San Diego, CA where we will be interviewing the man, the myth, the legend…Erik Marinovich!!!

Join us for booze and good times at Luce Loft (1037 J St, San Diego, CA 92101) in downtown San Diego from 7-10pm on January 25th!

Come have a drink with us before the interview, every ticket gets you two free drinks so you can mix and mingle with fellow lettering enthusiasts and designers! Around 8pm Phoebe, Roxy, and Producer Chris will hit the stage. We’ll be interviewing the insanely talented Erik Marinovich on stage over a few drinks. He’s one of our favorite guests we’ve ever had on, so make sure to listen to his episode, (Episode 45). Interview will finish up with a Q & A with questions from the audience for Erik! There will be some special giveaways as well!!

Ticket price includes 2 free drinks! There will be merch available for sale. Tickets are very limited so get yours fast!! Must have a ticket for entry.