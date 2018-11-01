Dual Top Chef Dia de los Muertos Dinner

Calling Top Chef Fans!

Executive Chef Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins of El Jardin and Chef Joe Sasto, both from the recent season of Top Chef Colorado, are coming together for one night on November 1 to cook an epic Dia de los Muertos celebration. Together, they’ll share their most nostalgic food memories of their loved ones for guests. Both chefs will collaborate on a dish together, as well as reinterpret flavors of their favorite dishes – Chef Claudette taking inspiration from her grandmother, and Chef Joe, his mother’s dishes. For $80 per person, guests will delight in a full six course meal at the stunning recently opened El Jardin in Liberty Station. Optional wine pairing available for $45 per person. Dinner reservations begin at 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Reservations required: 619-795-2322