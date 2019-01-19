Dungeons & Dragons Session!

to Google Calendar - Dungeons & Dragons Session! - 2019-01-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dungeons & Dragons Session! - 2019-01-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dungeons & Dragons Session! - 2019-01-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Dungeons & Dragons Session! - 2019-01-19 17:00:00

Bookstar Pt. Loma 3150 Rosecrans Place, San Diego, California San Diego, CA 92110

Join us for a Dungeons & Dragons game night! We will complete one entire adventure from the D & D Fifth Edition in this session. Bring your own character or use one we've created for you. All levels and ages, including beginners, welcome! Barnes & Noble/Bookstar - Loma Theater, 3150 Rosecrans Place, San Diego, 92110.

Info
Bookstar Pt. Loma 3150 Rosecrans Place, San Diego, California San Diego, CA 92110 View Map
Point Loma
619-225-0465
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Dungeons & Dragons Session! - 2019-01-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dungeons & Dragons Session! - 2019-01-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dungeons & Dragons Session! - 2019-01-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Dungeons & Dragons Session! - 2019-01-19 17:00:00