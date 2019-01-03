Who Dunnit? Gaslamp Quarter

Who Dunnit? Gaslamp is a scavenger hunt-style Murder Mystery Adventure that lasts approximately 2 hours. During the tour, you will visit several of the Gaslamp Quarter’s most popular destinations while solving a murder mystery.

Hot on the heels of a killer through the streets of the Gaslamp Quarter, you will collect virtual clues and evidence to solve Who Dunnit?! Along the way, you will have to crack codes, decipher riddles and participate in crazy challenges in order to successfully complete your mission.