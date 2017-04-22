Dvořák Mass

Dvorák's only surviving mass, his Mass in D, showcases a colorful score filled with beautiful moments that gorgeously demonstrate the Czech composer's sense of melody and knack for creating dramatic, thrilling chords concurrent with subtle harmony and orchestration. This concert showcases a collaboration of multiple ensembles within the School of Music and Dance, resulting in a lively and moving super-performance.

April 22, 2017 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $20 general; $15 seniors and active military; $10 students