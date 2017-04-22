Dvořák Mass
College Avenue Baptist Church 4747 College Ave., San Diego, California 92115
Dvorák's only surviving mass, his Mass in D, showcases a colorful score filled with beautiful moments that gorgeously demonstrate the Czech composer's sense of melody and knack for creating dramatic, thrilling chords concurrent with subtle harmony and orchestration. This concert showcases a collaboration of multiple ensembles within the School of Music and Dance, resulting in a lively and moving super-performance.
April 22, 2017 at 7:30pm
Tickets: $20 general; $15 seniors and active military; $10 students
Info
College Avenue Baptist Church 4747 College Ave., San Diego, California 92115 View Map
please enable javascript to view