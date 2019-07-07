Dvořák’s New World Symphony
Embarcadero Marina Park South 200 MARINA PARK WAY , San Diego, California 92101-7831
Get swept away with some of classical music’s most enduring melodies featuring Dvořák’s New World Symphony. Francesco Lecce-Chong conducts with 17-year-old guest violinist Julian Rhee, recent recipient of the Aspen Festival’s 2019 Dorothy DeLay Fellowship and first prize at the 2018 Johansen International String Competition, in Washington D.C.
