Dwell Well Realty - Oktoberfest

to Google Calendar - Dwell Well Realty - Oktoberfest - 2018-10-07 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dwell Well Realty - Oktoberfest - 2018-10-07 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dwell Well Realty - Oktoberfest - 2018-10-07 15:00:00 iCalendar - Dwell Well Realty - Oktoberfest - 2018-10-07 15:00:00

Dwell Well Realty - North Park 3809 32nd Street, San Diego, California 92104

Grab your lederhosen and celebrate Oktoberfest with Dwell Well Realty!

In true München tradition, enjoy good food, fun games, and delicious bier. This is an all-ages event, so feel free to bring the whole family along!

Date: October 7th, 2018

Time: 3-6pm

Location: Dwell Well Realty, North Park Office (3809 32nd Street, San Diego, CA)

Bring your favorite bier stein and your appetite because we will be celebrating the autumn holiday in style. From brats to beer and traditional wear, you'll feel like you've been transported to Germany.

We cannot wait to see you!

Info
Dwell Well Realty - North Park 3809 32nd Street, San Diego, California 92104 View Map
Food & Drink
North Park
925-786-7589
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Dwell Well Realty - Oktoberfest - 2018-10-07 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dwell Well Realty - Oktoberfest - 2018-10-07 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dwell Well Realty - Oktoberfest - 2018-10-07 15:00:00 iCalendar - Dwell Well Realty - Oktoberfest - 2018-10-07 15:00:00