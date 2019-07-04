No DWI Sober Holiday Rides Initiative
If your holiday party plans include alcohol, make sure that you designate a driver before you begin drinking, or, have the Levinson Law Group pay for your cab ride on designated holidays.
We are are passionate advocates for decreasing drunk driving fatalities. Because of this, we offer free cab rides to prevent drunk driving accidents on the holidays.
How it Works
The program is simple.
Make the right choice and take a taxi or use a ride sharing service if you have been drinking and we will reimburse you for the ride through PayPal.
