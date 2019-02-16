An intimate evening with BURLESQUE ROYALTY! A King - A Queen - A Legend!

The Drop Dead Dames are thrilled to welcome you to our exclusive home venue, The Queen's Hall! There is a raised theatre stage with a plush velvet curtain, assuring that there is no bad seat in the house! You will enjoy a full vintage bar, FREE on-site parking and ample street parking!

TIFFANY CARTER - Burlesque Legend - Las Vegas, NV

KITTEN N' LOU - Emcees - Seattle, WA

LOU HENRY HOOVER - King - Seattle, WA

GINGER VALENTINE - Queen - Los Angeles, CA

Featuring your favorite Dames:

DOTTIE DEVILLE

SASSY STILETTO

VALENTINA ON THE ROCKS

DEE V. OUS

JACQUELINE CHATON

HEADY BOLEYN

MADISON JANE

Head Stage Kitten:

MISTRESS MICHELE

Stage Kitten:

MICHELE DEL REY

Pre-show Entertainment:

BIBI BORDEAUX

Doors: 7pm

Show: 8pm

DRESS TO IMPRESS

The Dames are Sponsored by The Girl Can't Help It Vintage - https://www.etsy.com/shop/THEGIRLCANTHELPITUSA?ref=search_shop_redirect

GENERAL ADMISSION (Seated): $25

PREMIER GENERAL ADMISSION (Seated): $35

First row of General Admission seats, unreserved

VIP (Mixed Table): $60

Choose your favorite Dame's table!

- Front of the room

- Entry 30 minutes prior to doors

- Champagne toast with the Dames prior to the bar being open to the public

- Sweet Treats

VIP FULL TABLE (seats 8 comfortably - 10 cozy): $450

Choose your favorite Dame's table!

- Front of the room

- Entry 30 minutes prior to doors

- Champagne Toast with the Dames prior to the bar being open to the public

- Sweet Treats

- Two bottles of Dames' champagne at your table

ALL TICKET SALES FINAL