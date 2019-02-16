DYNASTY
The Queen's Hall 2818 Avenida de Portugal, San Diego, California 92106
An intimate evening with BURLESQUE ROYALTY! A King - A Queen - A Legend!
The Drop Dead Dames are thrilled to welcome you to our exclusive home venue, The Queen's Hall! There is a raised theatre stage with a plush velvet curtain, assuring that there is no bad seat in the house! You will enjoy a full vintage bar, FREE on-site parking and ample street parking!
TIFFANY CARTER - Burlesque Legend - Las Vegas, NV
KITTEN N' LOU - Emcees - Seattle, WA
LOU HENRY HOOVER - King - Seattle, WA
GINGER VALENTINE - Queen - Los Angeles, CA
Featuring your favorite Dames:
DOTTIE DEVILLE
SASSY STILETTO
VALENTINA ON THE ROCKS
DEE V. OUS
JACQUELINE CHATON
HEADY BOLEYN
MADISON JANE
Head Stage Kitten:
MISTRESS MICHELE
Stage Kitten:
MICHELE DEL REY
Pre-show Entertainment:
BIBI BORDEAUX
Doors: 7pm
Show: 8pm
DRESS TO IMPRESS
The Dames are Sponsored by The Girl Can't Help It Vintage - https://www.etsy.com/shop/THEGIRLCANTHELPITUSA?ref=search_shop_redirect
GENERAL ADMISSION (Seated): $25
PREMIER GENERAL ADMISSION (Seated): $35
First row of General Admission seats, unreserved
VIP (Mixed Table): $60
Choose your favorite Dame's table!
- Front of the room
- Entry 30 minutes prior to doors
- Champagne toast with the Dames prior to the bar being open to the public
- Sweet Treats
VIP FULL TABLE (seats 8 comfortably - 10 cozy): $450
Choose your favorite Dame's table!
- Front of the room
- Entry 30 minutes prior to doors
- Champagne Toast with the Dames prior to the bar being open to the public
- Sweet Treats
- Two bottles of Dames' champagne at your table
ALL TICKET SALES FINAL