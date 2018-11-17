Ear Acupuncture + Restorative Yoga Class

Cap Wellness Center 535 Encinitas Blvd. suite 115 , San Diego, California 92024

This workshop combines Restorative Yoga and Ear Acupuncture to help you feel relaxed, replenished and renewed.

Restorative yoga is a gentle yoga practice that utilizes props (blankets, bolsters, blocks and straps) to help support you in each pose. Poses are held for an extended period of time to encourage deep release and relaxation, allowing the body and mind to come into balance. This peaceful practice can help soothe and replenish your nervous system.

Ear acupuncture involves the insertion of small needles into various points on the ear. Each point on the ear correlates to healing points throughout the body. Inserting needles to stimulate these points renews your body’s ability to heal supporting your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Space is limited to 10 people. Open to all levels, prenatal appropriate. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to get settled in.

Registration closes November 10th.

Price: $40

Carlsbad, Encinitas, Leucadia
760 634 9715
