Earl B. Gilliam Bar Association Neighborhood Law School Series - Know Your Rights

Each year, the Earl B. Gilliam Bar Association partners with the Legal Aid Society of San Diego to present our Annual Neighborhood Law School Series. The series consists of six separate 1.5-hour long sessions with an attorney who is a member of the Earl B. Gilliam Bar Association. Each session will cover a different area of law.

The dates, times, and topics are:

- Wednesday, May 15: 6-7:30 pm (Immigration Law with Jamahl Kersey, Esq.)

- Wednesday, May 22: 6-7:30 pm (Employment Law with Efaon Cobb, Esq. and Hali M. Anderson, Esq.)

- Wednesday, May 29: 6-7:30 pm (Landlord/Tenant and Evictions with Andrew H. Griffin, Esq.)

- Wednesday, June 5: 6-7:30 pm (Gang Documentation with Genevieve Jones-Wright, Esq.)

- Wednesday, June 12: 6-7:30 pm (Know Your Rights with Marcel Stewart, Esq. and Donte Wyatt, Esq.)

- Wednesday, June 19: 6-7:30 pm (Family Law and Juvenile Dependency with Judge Tilisha Martin)

Refreshments will be provided. People who attend 5 out of the 6 sessions will receive a Certificate of Attendance.