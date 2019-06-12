Early “Base Ball” in the Gaslamp

Baseball season is in full swing, and San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter is buzzing on game days with many enthusiastic ball fans filling the stands of Petco Park, and the streets of downtown! Did you know that the first baseball game in San Diego dates back to the 1870s?

Join us on Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. to hear about the history of Baseball in San Diego with baseball historian Bill Swank. Learn about a fly ball miraculously landing in Alonzo Horton’s tall, silk hat during an 1880 game! Find out how out-of-town promoter Marco Hellman lured the powerful Sacramento team to play as San Diego in the 1890 Southern California Winter League. The stands were full and San Diego won their first five games! Don’t miss this fun lecture just in time for the height of Baseball season!

History Talks! is a monthly lecture series presented by the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House. Each month a local historian or specialist will delve into topics related to San Diego and the Davis-Horton House to bring a unique glimpse into the history of our city. Come hear history come alive! June 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. Lectures are free for Members, $5 non-members.