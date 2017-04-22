Earth Day $1 Sale Benefiting the Humane Society of the United States

Also at our other location:

3862 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

***$1 items are CASH ONLY. They go quickly, so be sure to arrive early!***

Join us on Saturday, April 22 for our annual Earth Day $1 Sale! Shop a selection of men’s and women’s clothing and accessories for $1 apiece. All proceeds go to The Humane Society of the United States and their efforts to encourage pet adoption. This Earth Day, spend a dollar (or 20!) to help a furry friend find a collar.