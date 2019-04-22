Earth Day, Every Day with "Green" Beer & Wine Tours

Celebrate this Earth Day on one of our GREEN beer & wine tours! Our tours utilize public transportation - the city trolley and/or Coaster train – so you can enjoy San Diego’s finest libations while staying environmentally conscious and helping save our beautiful planet! Join us as we visit local urban gems, sample delicious wine and beer, and dine on gourmet foods in the heart of San Diego.

Click http://bit.ly/2CC1L0n or call 858-551-5115 now to book while availability lasts!