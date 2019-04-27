Celebrating 10 years of promoting environmental sustainability, the city of Oceanside’s annual “Earth Festival” returns April 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in downtown at Pier View Way and Tremont Street. The largest Earth Day festival in North County, this year’s event will focus on a sustainable food system and reducing plastic and single-use items to decrease landfill waste.

The free, family-friendly event will feature more than 100 booths and vendors – demonstrating way to increase sustainability efforts – locally-sourced bites, upcycled items from environmentally conscious businesses, live local bands, plus music and an appearance from Oceanside's radio partner, Jesse Lozano with Star 94.1.

The festival will also feature a dedicated area called the “Kids Eco Zone” where children can create a craft project, explore a mini recycling truck, learn how to save water, recycle and become stewards of the great outdoors.

Attendees are encouraged to decrease their carbon footprint by riding bikes to the event and parking at the free bike valet. For more event information or to volunteer, visit www.greenoceanside.org.