Earth Summit

Tijuana River: Can we clean it up?

Douglas Linden, Environmental Engineer at US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will provide background of Tijuana’s water and wastewater infrastructure. He will discuss EPA’s ongoing effort to reduce transboundary pollution as well as the federal response to the large sewage spills which regularly occur. We may invite others who are involved in this important regional issue to share the meeting time. SEPT 9. Gather 6:30, Presentation 7 p.m. Santa Fe Room of Balboa Park Club. Donations accepted. Seating limited, so please RSVP and arrive early.