Swing into the 2019 baseball season with the 9th Annual East Village Opening Day Block Party! Baseball fans wait all year for the start of this American pastime, so why not make it a two-day block party to celebrate?

Step up to the plate to start your Major League celebrations on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Friday, March 29th, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. “Root, root, root for the home team!” as the San Diego Padres take on their California rivals, the San Francisco Giants. Tickets for the ballgame must be purchased separately; but whether you make it into the game or not, the Opening Day Block Party will rally the Padres into the 2019 season! This FREE, family-friendly community event is a San Diego tradition where locals and visitors show off their team spirit in downtown East Village’s very own PETCO Park. With games, live entertainment - featuring local bands and DJs, baseball-themed beverages, and TONS of tasty grub, this Opening Day Block Party is sure to be a Grand Slam!

All of that baseball and San Diego sunshine is bound to leave you a little thirsty. Cheer on the Padres over a variety of ice-cold drinks, games, and live entertainment in the Craft Beer and Spirits Garden, open to all attendees 21+! For our little league attendees, head to the Fun Zone, filled with tons of free activities, kid’s games, rock climbing, and so much more! The Opening Day Block Party has something for the whole family to enjoy (even the furry ones)! Four-legged fans are invited to join the block party fun for a Pet Fashion Show on Friday, March 29th.

Visit EastVillageSanDiego.com to learn more about the 9th Annual East Village Opening Day Block Party. GO PADRES!