Belmont Park, San Diego’s iconic beachfront amusement park, presents the seventh annual Easter Bash at Belmont Park. The all-day event will be jam-packed from park to boardwalk with egg hunts, free activities for children, an Easter Bunny photo op, live music and entertainment; PLUS, brunch on the boardwalk will be offered at the beachfront restaurants.

This year, egg hunt loving kids will be able to enjoy multiple egg hunts on the beach (tickets required) and in the park (free for kids). Fun-filled eggs will include prizes ranging from candy, free rides and food to “Golden Eggs” filled with big prize packs for dining, ride passes and more.

For the egg hunt on the beach, tickets are available for all ages up to 12 years old and will go on sale in March at www.belmontpark.com. Participants must be registered online according to their age group prior to the beach hunt. Limited timeslots will be available. Tickets sell out fast for each age group. For the free in-park egg hunt, no tickets are required and will continue until supplies last. BYOB – bring your own basket, as a limited number of bags will be available for those who do not bring a basket.

Other Easter Sunday activities will be offered from park to boardwalk including brunch specials, live entertainment and a photo op with the Easter Bunny. Brunch on the boardwalk will feature classic dishes and mimosas. Live music and entertainment will be offered throughout the day. Guests can capture lasting memories with their family at the FREE Easter Bunny photo-op in the park. For more information on the Easter Bash at Belmont Park, visit www.belmontpark.com or follow @BelmontParkSD on Instagram.