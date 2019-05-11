Easter Brunch with You & Yours Spritz Bar!

Does some bunny need a cocktail? We thought so.

This Easter, enjoy a 2-course brunch for just $20, featuring plenty of options from breakfast-y to lunch-y, sweet to savory. (Note: a la carte options will be available, too!)

But first...a bevvy! In addition to our weekend bottomless mimosas, we've partnered up with You & Yours to bring you another gorgeous, DIY Spritz Bar. Pick your You & Yours Spirit and either white or pink bubbles, then hippity hop on over to the garnish bar and make yourself an Insta-worthy cocktail!

----------------------------

PRIX-FIXE EASTER BRUNCH MENU

($20 // +$10 for a DIY You & Yours Spritz)

Brunchin' (choice of):

- The Basic // eggs any style, potatoes, toast, choice of bacon or sausage

- Bread Pudding French Toast // rice crispy crust, balsamic strawberries, black pepper whipped cream

- Chilaquiles // salsa roja, pico de gallo, two eggs, queso fresco, sour cream

- The Cowboy // steak, eggs, house potatoes, chimichurri

- Shrimp n' Grits // black tiger shrimp, cheddar grits, poached egg, blackening spice, tomato, basil

- Cobb Salad // mixed greens, bacon, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, avocado, shallot vinaigrette

- Fried Chicken Sandwich // mustard slaw, pickled jalapeños

- Searsucker Burger // 8 oz. patty, white cheddar, onion jam, pickles, secret sauce

Somethin' Sweet (choice of):

- Cheese Plate // triple cream brie, orange marmalade, olive oil crostini

- Spring Panna Cotta // vanilla cream, berries

- Sticky Toffee Pudding // date and tamarind pudding, toffee sauce, guajillo whipped cream

- Chocolate Mousse Bar // chocolate almond cake, salted peanut butter Rice Krispies

---------------------------------------------

Call (619) 233-7327 or visit searsucker.com/san-diego-reservations to book your Easter table!

**Due to state and federal minimum wage increases, a 3% surcharge will be added to your check. We aim to be as transparent as possible about these changes, so please feel free to ask us about it!