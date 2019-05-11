Easter Brunch with You & Yours Spritz Bar!

Searsucker 611 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101

Does some bunny need a cocktail? We thought so.

This Easter, enjoy a 2-course brunch for just $20, featuring plenty of options from breakfast-y to lunch-y, sweet to savory. (Note: a la carte options will be available, too!)

But first...a bevvy! In addition to our weekend bottomless mimosas, we've partnered up with You & Yours to bring you another gorgeous, DIY Spritz Bar. Pick your You & Yours Spirit and either white or pink bubbles, then hippity hop on over to the garnish bar and make yourself an Insta-worthy cocktail!

----------------------------

PRIX-FIXE EASTER BRUNCH MENU

($20 // +$10 for a DIY You & Yours Spritz)

Brunchin' (choice of):

- The Basic // eggs any style, potatoes, toast, choice of bacon or sausage

- Bread Pudding French Toast // rice crispy crust, balsamic strawberries, black pepper whipped cream

- Chilaquiles // salsa roja, pico de gallo, two eggs, queso fresco, sour cream

- The Cowboy // steak, eggs, house potatoes, chimichurri

- Shrimp n' Grits // black tiger shrimp, cheddar grits, poached egg, blackening spice, tomato, basil

- Cobb Salad // mixed greens, bacon, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, avocado, shallot vinaigrette

- Fried Chicken Sandwich // mustard slaw, pickled jalapeños

- Searsucker Burger // 8 oz. patty, white cheddar, onion jam, pickles, secret sauce

Somethin' Sweet (choice of):

- Cheese Plate // triple cream brie, orange marmalade, olive oil crostini

- Spring Panna Cotta // vanilla cream, berries

- Sticky Toffee Pudding // date and tamarind pudding, toffee sauce, guajillo whipped cream

- Chocolate Mousse Bar // chocolate almond cake, salted peanut butter Rice Krispies

---------------------------------------------

Call (619) 233-7327 or visit searsucker.com/san-diego-reservations to book your Easter table!

**Due to state and federal minimum wage increases, a 3% surcharge will be added to your check. We aim to be as transparent as possible about these changes, so please feel free to ask us about it!

Info

Searsucker 611 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Food & Drink, Holiday Events
Gaslamp
619-233-7327
