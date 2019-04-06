Easter Bunny Hut

Visit the Easter Bunny in La Mesa

You may have to hunt for Easter eggs but you don’t have to hunt for the Easter Bunny. In fact, finding the Easter Bunny in San Diego is very easy. Simply go to Grossmont Center and visit the Bunny Hut. It’s the perfect way to celebrate Spring!

Easter Bunny in La Mesa

The festive Bunny Hut returns for another Spring, so families can meet the Easter Bunny in La Mesa. From April 6 through April 20, the Easter Bunny will be in residence at the Center’s courtyard gazebo. There, families can spend some time with the Easter Bunny for a unique, joyous holiday celebration and even come away from their visit to the Bunny Hut with a special photo keepsake of the day.

Take Easter Bunny Photos in San Diego

The Bunny Hut is the best place to get Easter Bunny photos in La Mesa. The Bunny Hut makes a wonderful backdrop for a photo with its bright colors and flowery trellis. Families can wear their Easter best for a more formal portrait or pose with the Bunny in everyday clothes for a more casual shot. Families can pick from several photo packages available for purchase.

Because this event is so popular, Grossmont Center makes visiting the Bunny Hut as easy as possible with the option to book appointments in advance online. That means less time spent waiting in line, and more time spent with the fun Easter Bunny!

Come see for yourself why a family visit to the Bunny Hut is a beloved Easter tradition in La Mesa. Check the website for hours and more details. Don’t forget to come back to Grossmont Center for the annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 20!