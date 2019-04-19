Easter Bunny Teas at the Westgate Hotel

On Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20, The Westgate will transform its traditional Parisian-style afternoon tea service into its annual springtime Easter Bunny Teas. This special Easter edition will feature a scrumptious selection of house-made sweet delicacies, kid-friendly petit-fours, delicious tea sandwiches, and pastries. After this splendid tea service, families are invited to participate in a colorful egg hunt on the Riviera Terrace followed by an exciting magic show that stars the Easter Bunny.

Events will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on each day. The price is $79 for adults, $55 for children ages 4-12, and complimentary for ages three and under. Prices include tax and gratuity. Special event parking is available for $12. Tickets for the Easter Bunny Teas can be purchased online by visiting: www.westgatehotel.com/activities/hotel-events/easter-bunny-tea/